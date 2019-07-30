A personal touch

Viewers of the beef show got a cute break in the action Sunday morning as it was the young ones’ turn to shine at the Lincoln County Fair.
Kids who are not old enough to compete at the county fair as part of 4-H get an opportunity to show bucket calves as Clover Kids. Bucket calves are rescued calves that are bottle fed or fed grain and hay by a bucket.
Each kid had the opportunity to use a microphone to tell the crowd their calf’s name and answer a handful of judge’s questions about the animal and how to take care of it. After each kid was done, they received a rainbow ribbon for going out and showing their calf.
Jaylyn McDermott, a 6-year-old from Wellfleet, showed a bucket calf for the second year. She told the judge that she named this year’s calf Star because of its color.
Raising a bucket calf is no easy task, She said she walks the calf down the driveway and back to the barn every morning and every night, and feeds Star once in the morning and once at night by bottle. Jaylyn said Star takes a bottle as well as eating grain, alfalfa and hay.
“She always gets excited when I come and feed her,” Jaylyn said. “I love to play with her,”
Jaylyn said she was proud of Star and how she did at the fair and is excited to compete in future county fairs as a member of 4-H.
Jaylyn also showed four chickens, goats, sheep and pigs as a Clover Kid.
“My favorite animal to show is goats,” Mcdermott said. “I also really like that I can hold the chickens.”
Each of the seven kids got a chance to show their hard work with their first chance to raise an animal and got applause from the crowd as they showcased their bucket calves with pride.