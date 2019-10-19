A place to stretch their legs

The voices of kids enjoying a break from a long trip will soon be heard at Iron Horse Park thanks to the work of the North Platte Buffalo Bill Kiwanis.
Kiwanis members spent Friday installing playground equipment at the park that sits just south of Interstate 80 near the 20th Century Veterans Memorial and the Law Enforcement Memorial. Secretary Linda Thompson said the project is the group’s third; they previously installed playground equipment at The Connection Homeless Shelter and Cody Park.
“Everything that Kiwanis does is about the kids,” Thompson said. “We’re extremely thrilled about this one.”
She said once kids spot the
canopies on top of the slides from the interstate, there will be great use of the playground. Also with the two memorials at the site, Thompson said, the park will be a busy place.
“There is interest for the police memorial, the 20th Century Veterans Memorial, the caboose,” Thompson said. “(Travelers) can walk the dog, they can walk themselves, they can unload the bike, there’s the motels, it’s just perfect.”
Thompson said the city of North Platte has been a great and willing partner with Kiwanis and added that this is just the first part of what the Kiwanis club sees as an expandable project.
“The city is talking about installing restroom facilities, there’s water hookup, and they’re going to put a fountain in and more picnic tables,” Thompson said. “This is going to be a nice area.”
There will be handicap ramps and a wheelchair-accessible swing.
“Kids can come in and can mix with people from other states that they never would have met otherwise,” Thompson said.
Volunteers from the Buffalo Bill Kiwanis are doing all of the installation work, which should be completed this weekend.
“We raised the funds for the other two projects through grants,” Thompson said. “I just hunt around and see what’s available.”
She said the first grant of $15,000 came from Kiwanis International.
“That just got the ball rolling,” Thompson said. “I just got a grant from Aksarben and they were very interested because no one from out in western Nebraska ever asked them for a grant.”
There were some private donations and the group has done several fundraisers.
“We have people who are donating money for benches so the parents can sit around and watch their kids,” Thompson said. “I think once we get set up here, we’re going to have some people asking if they can give us more money.”
In December, the North Platte City Council approved spending $20,000 in Newburn Fund interest for the project. A Telegraph story at the time said Kiwanis members had raised $20,000 in addition to the Kiwanis International grant. The Newburn money was to cover the remainder of the playground’s estimated $44,000 cost and permit addition of concrete, benches and additional safety features.
The Buffalo Bill Kiwanis group meets at Great Plains Health every Tuesday at noon.
“We would love to see some more members,” Thompson said. “They can just show up at the meeting and we’ll give them a free lunch.”
The website at npbuffalobillkiwanis.wordpress.com has information about the club or Thompson can be reached at 308-530-6767.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.