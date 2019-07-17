A role for everyone

Aspiring young actors have taken over the North Platte Community Playhouse.
The Children’s Theater Academy is a two-week workshop for third- through ninth-graders. During those two weeks, students work on producing a full play or musical. The young actors learn all about theater as they put the show together.
“They get to wear the microphones, go on the big stage with the bright lights and wear makeup,” director Scott Carlson said. They also learn skills applicable to real life, like being adaptable and working with all types of people.
“There’s a lot of different situations that come up that you have to learn to deal with,” Carlson said. He believes it’s a good outlet for students because everyone doesn’t enjoy the same activities.
“Not every kid likes sports, (but) theater is a place for everybody,” he said.
This year, eighth-grader Cole Bodeman decided to sign up because of his interest in acting. One of the biggest things Bodeman has learned so far is about body language.
“I learned that different roles require different kinds of acting. With the games that we’ve played, I learned that my body language and acting has to be different,” Bodeman said.
Seventh-grader Tuesday Allen has been attending the workshop for three years now.
“My brother was going into it, so my mom kind of forced me to go into it. I just went with it and now I love it,” Allen said.
Her favorite part is acting and being able to perform on the stage. She’s found it has helped with her confidence, too.
“I’m less nervous about things; I used to be really nervous,” she said.
For Carlson, one of his favorite parts is seeing the confidence that kids leave the workshop with. “I think the coolest part is seeing the shy student who comes in the first day and barely speaks, and by the end, they’re singing a solo and saying lines,” he said, “We see a lot of shells broken.”
This year, the students are producing a musical called “Magic in Me.” According to Pioneer Drama Service, the musical follows little Do-Nothing Dale on her journey to find her own “little bit of magic.” Performances are at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Admission cost is a donation to support programs like the Children’s Theater Academy at the Playhouse.
Registration for the Children’s Theater Academy opened in early May with an $85 registration fee. The number of students who can join depends on the show that’s being produced, but Carlson said they typically take 35-40 students.
For younger kids (kindergarten through second grade) there is a workshop called Itty Bitty Stardust Children’s Theater, and for older kids (ninth through 12th grade), there is an advanced acting academy.