A safer playground: Parents, teachers help raise money for new equipment at Cody Elementary

The playground equipment at Cody Elementary was beginning to deteriorate, so the Parent Association and Cody Teachers group went into action.
Through cookie dough sales and grants, the funds were raised and the obstacle course-like equipment will enhance the students’ experience at school.
“We had a very old playground system out in the yard that had been there for many years and was starting to become unsafe for the students,” said Krista Dressel, member of PACT. “They were having to take pieces of it down that were structurally unsafe.”
She said the organization wanted to do something for the older grade levels.
“We do have a smaller playground out there that consists of more of the little slides,” Dressel said. “We thought it would be fun to have an obstacle course for the older grades.”
Dressel said there are hundreds of styles of playgrounds.
“We were able to get a good deal on this one and we thought it would fit perfect out there,” Dressel said. “It is almost like the American Ninja Warrior type thing and I know the kids are really into that. We thought we could find something where they could compete against each other and have fun out there.”
The funds for the project came from Cody School cookie dough sales and Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation grants.
“We were able to use funds from our previous cookie dough sales to purchase this equipment,” Dressel said. “We also received a grant for $5,000, which allowed us the opportunity to purchase this style of equipment rather than something smaller.”
The grant money came from Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation with $2,500 from the James and Betty Keenan fund and another $2,500 from the Betterment Fund. The cost is $13,000 with $8,000 coming from the cookie dough funds.
“The schools collaborate with agencies such as the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation for the Betterment grant because we also recognize that our schools playgrounds are also community playgrounds,” said Cody Principal Tami Eshleman. “There are very few times that I come at night or on weekends that there isn’t families and others that are playing out on our playgrounds and that’s something we want to honor for our community.”
Samantha Tyan, parent and member of PACT, said she is excited about the equipment.
“I have two kids here now and we live just a block away,” Tyan said. “So we come over at times to play in the summer.”
The equipment will be painted in the Cody Panthers school colors of red and black.
