A small town’s heritage

Friends and family celebrated the village of Maxwell by attending the Maxwell Heritage Days parade Saturday morning.
Heritage Days, on Friday and Saturday, was highlighted by the Maxwell alumni basketball game, parade, Hunters for Youth Flatrock chapter activities, a sand volleyball tournament and a mud tug-of-war.
The Telegraph asked Maxwell residents and friends what they enjoy about the festival.
Pam Johnson does not live in Maxwell, but coming to Heritage Days is a family event, as her parents have lived in Maxwell their entire lives.
Q: What do you enjoy most about living in Maxwell?
A: I actually don’t live in Maxwell, but my family is all from Maxwell. My grandpa used to have a grocery store, my kids teach at the school, my grandkids go to the school and my folks just came down for their 65th high school reunion, so it’s a family thing.
Q: What is your favorite part about Heritage Days?
A: Probably just seeing a lot of people come to town and getting together.
Q: What are your traditions during Heritage Days?
A: Not much, we used to do the derby that the fire department did, but they don’t do that anymore.
Q: What makes Heritage Days special to the community?
A: Small towns kind of die out, so it is fun to see the graduating classes come back from the school and family members come back you haven’t seen in a while. It’s a time people take out of their busy schedules to come back to Maxwell.
***
Leslie Hagert sat down ready for the parade. She has been living in Maxwell since 1992.
Q: What do you enjoy most about living in Maxwell?
A: It’s small. You know everybody. Everybody is kind.
Q: What is your favorite part about Heritage Days?
A: The parade, that is about all I go to, then we go watch the kids jump at the Fun Jumpz.
Q: What are your traditions during Heritage Days?
A: Come to (the parade), and go to the church and eat tacos.
Q: What makes Heritage Days special to the community?
A: It’s been going on for years, it is something nice to do to get everybody out before school.
***
Gina Sommer was born and raised in Maxwell. Saturday, she received her new volunteer fire fighter button-up shirt that said she has been serving the department since 1992.
Q: What do you enjoy most about living in Maxwell?
A: Small town atmosphere is wonderful. A lot of us wear a lot of different hats.
Q: What is your favorite part about Heritage Days?
A: Seeing the community come together, we don’t do a whole lot of things in our community but this once a year, where we can get together and support one another and support all the entities within.
Q: What are your traditions during Heritage Days?
A: We are all about traditons: taco feed at the church, our (high school) volleyball team sponsors sand volleyball in the park that has been going on for several years, (the high school) basketball team sponsors an alumni basketball tournament. This year the proceeds from the taco feed are going to the Herrada family within the school whose dad has leukemia so we are going to help them out. It’s a great time to be here.
Q: What makes Heritage Days special to the community?
A: There are a lot of older folks here, between the older folks and the family they represent a lot of families and a lot generations of families within the community. With them getting out with their family and all of our families it makes it a very special day.
***
Jocelyn Cheek, a 13-year-old from Maxwell, was volunteered by her family to answer questions. She stood next to her good friend Karlee Denny the whole time.
Q: What do you enjoy most about living in Maxwell?
A: The school is really nice, and it is fun to do sports and watch other sports. It’s a small town and everyone knows each other.
Q: What is your favorite part about Heritage Days?
A: I like the parade, and seeing all my friends in the parade. Since it is such a small town you can see people you know in the parade.
Q: What are your traditions during Heritage Days?
A: We usually goes to the parade and my dad sometimes plays in the alumni (basketball) game.
Q: What makes Heritage Days special to the community?
A: Just that everybody can have one day to enjoy everybody and their friends and have a great time.
***
Denny, a 13-year-old from Maxwell, stood next to her friend, Jocelyn, and was excited to get a chance to hear the questions before she had her chance to answer.
Q: What do you enjoy most about living in Maxwell?
A: The community. They are all really nice, and the school is really nice.
Q: What is your favorite part about Heritage Days?
A: Being able to hang out with friends and family doing fun activities, and watching the parade was really fun.
Q: What are your traditions during Heritage Days?
A: My dad also participates in the alumni basketball tournament, and my friend was in the dunk tank so I like trying to dunk them.
Q: What makes Heritage Days special to the community?
A: Being able to see friendly faces and have fun as a community.
The theme for this years Heritage Days was “land of the free because of the brave.”