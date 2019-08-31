A staple changing hands

The Minnow Bucket has been a staple for fishing tackle and bait for 40 years. Don Garrick founded the business in 1979 and recently sold it to TJ Harding.
Harding is originally from Mullen and he said the opportunity is “really the things dreams are made of for me.” He has a long history of experience in hunting and fishing equipment sales that began with a stint at Cabela’s. Harding is married to Danielle and they have two daughters, Morgan, 11, and Donna, 8.
“I worked for Cabela’s for 8 years,” Harding said. “I started out here as a call specialist and that led to me going to Sidney for a while to the gun counter up there because I wanted to expand with Cabela’s back when it was still Nebraska-owned, Nebraska-based.”
To grow his experience, he took a job at the Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, store as a hardlines manager.
“That means I would be in charge of firearms, hunting, fishing, archery, all the fun stuff except for clothing and footwear basically,” Harding said, and he and his family moved there for about three years.
He applied for that job and his wife joined him in Wisconsin for about three years.
“After working for Cabela’s retail, I always wanted my own shop because the corporate America thing never fit me real well,” Harding said. “So when Bass Pro (Shops) took over Cabela’s, we decided to come back to Nebraska just to find a soft place to land because we didn’t know what was going to happen with that transition.”
He went to Tractor Supply in Cozad as a store manager for a couple years until he and corporate America didn’t see eye to eye once again.
“I was actually working for a feed company in Lexington called Master Hand Milling and I was their wildlife product developer,” Harding said. “I developed a deer supplement, wildlife mineral and feed for them.”
Then his dream of owning his own shop fell into place on a visit to North Platte.
“Believe it or not, I was up here talking with my tax accountant one day, Bob Meyer at RJ Meyer and Associates, and we were talking about the deer feed thing and he said, ‘That’s right up your alley and it fell right into your lap,’” Harding said. “He said, ‘Speaking of things falling into your lap, why don’t you go down and talk to Don at the Minnow Bucket?’ I said, ‘Why? I’m not going fishing today.’ He said, ‘I think he’s selling that place.’”
That afternoon, Harding visited with Garrick and everything fell into place.
“I’m a firm believer everything happens for a reason and people get put in front of you for a reason,” Harding said. “It’s one of those things that the location is great and North Platte, I always thought, was a large enough town to deserve a place that would have a well-rounded sporting goods selection for all your hunting, fishing, firearms and whatever else.”
Harding’s background is firearms and deer and that is the first change he made to the business.
“It’s one of those things that knowing the background of the firearms helped tremendously with getting my FFL (Federal Firearms License) and knowing how to proceed with the firearms paperwork and so on,” Harding said. “I want to be just as much of a hunting gun store as I am a bait shop and fishing tackle store, and you can also get your beer while you’re here too.”
He said he wants it to be a fun place where folks can shop.
“I want people to be able to see the products that they want to use on their days off,” Harding said. “I don’t sell anything anyone needs to have. Everything in here is for fun and that was always Dick Cabela’s motto — ‘we sell fun’ — and that’s what I want to do.”
Harding has added fishing tackle that is popular with younger folks.
“I’ve got Favorite fishing rods and Googan baits, which has been a huge hit with the younger generation,” Harding said. “They are a big YouTube sensation and anyone under 25 probably knows what I’m talking about.”
He said he also offers services such as fish cleaning, knife sharpening, European and horn mounts and custom rifle reloading.
For more information, visit facebook.com/minnowbucketnorthplatte or call 308-532-2676. The Minnow Bucket is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.