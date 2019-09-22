A true family gathering

The Wallace Fall festival provides an all-day list of events that gives families a chance to enjoy free activities.
Jim Smith was at the Dusty Trails Petting Zoo Saturday afternoon watching his grandchildren hold goats, pet chickens and donkeys, and have fun. For him the enjoyment is experiencing the festival’s events with his kids and grandkids who come back to Wallace.
Smith has lived most of his life in Wallace, including the last 34 years.
“This has always been a great big deal, for the kids especially,” Smith said. “Now I have grandkids that love to come, I have kids that come back from North Platte, Grand Island and Hastings — it is just a good fun family time.”
Smith enjoys all the events, but the parade and the free barbecue stands out. It is nice, Smith said, that families can come out for the day to participate in free activities.
Smith said the festival is organized by a small group of people, who coordinate the events throughout the day.
“People come out of the woodwork to do the different events like the parade or the barbecue,” Smith said. “It’s just fun seeing it all come together.”
Smith’s daughter Megan Friesen was at the petting zoo with her twin sister, Jessica Vapenik, watching their kids have fun and enjoy the festivities Saturday.
Friesen came back to visit Wallace from Grand Island and said she enjoys being able to bring her two kids to experience things from her own childhood.
“We go to the parade, the community hall, and let the kids go wild all day,” Friesen said.
Her son Cooper Friessen was part of the third generation present at the fall festival, he was very excited to use his energy to run around and pet the animals.
“I held a goat,” Cooper shouted.
Cooper’s favorite part was the “horsies” during the parade and at the petting zoo. He also said he got a lot of candy at the parade, including his favorite: Laffy Taffy.
The family were headed to “Grandpa” Jim Smith’s house to enjoy some malts before the rest of the night activities ramped up in Wallace.
