A twist on bed and breakfast

North Platte is getting a new twist on the old bed and breakfast with the new bed and brew at the McNeil House Bed and Brew at Pals Brewing Co.
Amy Oettinger, co-owner and marketing and event manager, said that she and her husband and co-owner Paul have always wanted to do a bed and brew as they are big fans of bed and breakfasts and thought it would be a good addition for Pals.
Amy said the cabin gives people a more personable option than staying at a hotel.
“At the brewery, people are looking for a more intimate experience,” she said.
The bed and brew is in the same location where longtime North Platte resident Joyce McNeil used to run Lil’ Bit Country Cabin Bed and Breakfast.
Paul said McNeil was selling, and he thought it could be a great fit for Pals. He went over and met with McNeil and had a great conversation convincing him to buy the property. McNeil was pleased that it was going to continue to serve people.
Amy said that she enjoys the serene location with views of trees and away from everything. Not only travelers but also locals have inquired about a stay at the cabin, she said.
With North Platte being a stopping point for travelers, Paul said many customers come off of Interstate 80, and now the brewery has more to offer.
“It is an extension of what we are and what are welcoming attitude is here at Pals,” Amy said. “It truly is come as strangers leave as pals, and we can incorporate that here at bed and brew as people can leave as family and remember North Platte.”
The business has had good reviews from people online and people writing in the guest book since opening day on July 23, the Oettingers said.
The couple will continue to complete landscaping and other small upgrades to the bed and brew in the coming year, such as adding a fire pit. He also said they are contemplating additional packages, including one that would include brewing beer with the head brewer.
Amy and Paul said this will help to continue the brand and what they are trying to do at Pals.
“We want to be known as a place you can come get great food, great beer, great atmosphere, great service, and just have fun,” Paul said. “Something unique where you can stay and don’t have to drive after having a good time at the brewery can only add to that.”
The cabin costs $150 a night and can sleep up to four people. The cabin is within a three minute walk to the brewery via a walking trail through a wooded area in the back yard. Each group that stays in the cabin gets a $20 dollar gift certificate to Pals as well as four wooden nickels each good for a free pint of beer.
You can book the cabin through airbnb.com, through email at bedandbrew@gmail.com or by phone at 308-530-0889.