About your best friend

When one thinks of the county fair, it’s likely that cows, goats, and sheep come to mind, not fish, cats and guinea pigs.
However, that’s exactly what the companion animal show is for.
The companion animal show is an opportunity for kids who may not have the resources to raise a farm animal to participate in 4-H.
“It’s one of the animal projects. It is certainly a project they can learn and grow with,” 4-H extension educator Kate Marshall said.
The show essentially is for any animal that can be considered a pet.
“We’ve seen guinea pigs, ferrets, some people have fish here today, cats. A lot of it is judged on the care of the animal and also the ability to talk about how they take care of their animal,” Marshall said.
Though many people keep dogs as pets, dogs compete in a separate show.
Siblings McKenzie and Jasper Heil, 12 and 10 respectively, have competed in the companion show for the past few years.
This year, McKenzie showed her cat, Mango, who will be 2 in August. McKenzie said she thinks Mango tends to act a bit like a dog, because she likes to play fetch.
“She’s got a split personality. Sometimes she’s queen Mango, sometimes she’s ninja Mango,” McKenzie said.
Jasper showed his cat, Mango’s brother Tiger. According to Jasper, Tiger tends to be the more laid back of the two.
“He likes to drink out of the bathroom sink (and) he’ll climb in the shower with you. Mostly, he’s half asleep and he’s almost always outside,” Jasper said.
Friday evening’s show was McKenzie’s third show, while it was Jasper’s second. Both siblings shared in the excitement of showing their animal to the judge and hoping to place high. The duo also agreed that it’s fun to compete together. Last year, they went head-to-head, but this year, McKenzie was in the senior division and Jasper was in the junior division.
“You get a higher level of competition, it’s more personal,” McKenzie said of competing against her brother.
Both McKenzie and Jasper walked away as reserve champions for their division, while Jasper took home a blue ribbon for the overall show and McKenzie was the reserve champion for the overall show.