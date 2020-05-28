An accident at the intersection of U.S. Highway 83 and West North Lake Road near Prairie Mart south of North Platte closed the highway both directions for about 45 minutes on Thursday afternoon. One vehicle was engulfed in flames and law enforcement began evacuating residents living near the scene due to a tanker truck full of gasoline that was involved in the accident. No other information is available at this time.
Accident closes part of Highway 83 for about 45 minutes
- Job Vigil / The North Platte Telegraph
