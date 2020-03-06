TAYLOR — A grass fire burned approximately 2,000 acres — or a stretch of close to four miles between Thedford and Stapleton on Monday afternoon.
The fire started south of Thedford off Highway 83 around 3:30 p.m. and then headed west toward the Dismal River and then advanced northwest.
Alma Beland, the Region 26 emergency manager in Taylor, said the blaze was contained around 6:30 p.m. She said the blaze believed to have been started as heavy winds may have carried a still-smoldering ember from a previously-burned tree pile.
“The winds were a huge factor,” Beland said of the scope of the grass fire.
The National Weather Service issued a red flag fire condition warning across most of western and north central Nebraska through Thursday night. A warning for the eastern panhandle remains in effect through
Friday evening.
The warning means that the combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to fires spreading rapidly and being difficult to control.
Beland said fire departments from Thedford, Stapleton, Tryon, Mullen, Seneca, Brownlee, Halsey, Dunning and the U.S, Forest Service responded to the grass fire. In addition, Arrow Aviation dispersed three loads of water and foam on the blaze.
