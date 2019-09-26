Adam Jones takes over direction of Buffalo Bill State Ranch State Park

Adam Jones might have his share of ideas for the Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park but he doesn’t want to be the only person to have a say in future changes or improvements to the facility.
Jones, the new director at the state park, has a notebook in his office for any of his eight employees to jot down their thoughts in as well.
“My philosophy is if you have an idea that is feasible, let’s try it. If it doesn’t work we’ll try something else,” the 47-year-old said Wednesday morning. “It’s not my park; its everybody’s park. We take care of it for people.
“I am just trying to empower (the employees),” said Jones, who was previously the superintendent at Indian Cave State Park in southeast Nebraska. “I want people to feel like they can do stuff here and not just come in, sit at a desk and greet people.”
Jones, who has been in his position for about six weeks, said he will work on a master plan for the state park this fall, but that doesn’t necessarily mean any drastic changes with the mansion, barn or outbuildings which are situated on the park’s 16 acres.
“I didn’t want to jump in and say, ‘We are changing this and changing that.’ I wanted to sit and see how things are. Besides you can’t just come in and do whatever we want with the mansion. You have to get approval from the state historical people first. You can’t even change a board in (the mansion) without approval.”
Jones is the one full-time employee at the park and there are an additional five part-timers who are based out of the mansion and three more who comprise the grounds crew. Jones’ title might be director, but his daily duties keep him hopping and might range from putting up signs on the grounds to leading some mansion tours to catching up on paperwork or dealing with the upkeep of facilities. He started out Wednesday morning with some exterior painting, a project which will be done to the mansion and the outbuildings on the ground.
“I had a general plan of what I was going to do this morning and then ended up painting,” Jones said. “I never really know what I am going to be doing from one day to the next and that is the best part.”
Jones was born in Texas and raised in Council Bluffs, Iowa, where he developed a love for the outdoors. It led to him earning a degree in animal ecology from Iowa State.
He also is a history buff and appreciates the opportunity to assist in preserving the roughly 6,000 artifacts from William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody’s and his family’s life in North Platte.
“Any time you are dealing with artifacts or history, I think there is a lot of responsibility that goes along with that,” said Jones, who also previously worked as a wildlife biologist in Lincoln. “I think having all that on you shoulders ... it is not necessarily pressure but there are expectations which come along with that.
“Being a steward for what Bill and his family did ... for me that is a lot of responsibility to make sure I am doing justice to that,” Jones said. “Luckily I have a great staff working with me.”
