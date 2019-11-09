Adams Middle School students explore agriculture careers on trip to NCTA

Vet tech program student Keegan Jones, left, answers questions from Adams Middle School eighth graders Friday on their visit to the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.

CURTIS — Adams Middle School eighth graders from North Platte explored agriculture education and careers on a visit to Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture on Friday.

The visit, made possible by a grant from EducationQuest Foundation in Lincoln, offered the students the opportunity to see what future possibilities they might have in agriculture.

Kayla Mues, right, a student at Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, helps Adams Middle School eighth graders as they explore the “Bone Room” on Friday. The students were given the opportunity to ask questions about various aspects of the college including the vet tech program.

“The idea is to introduce the kids to different career choices that they have, kind of an exploration,” said Rashida Vaziri, Engage class teacher at Adams. “So when they go to high school, they have some sort of idea what they’re looking for in the courses to pick.”

Vaziri said she brings a different set of students each quarter to NCTA.

“This exposes them to what a technical college life looks like,” Vaziri said. “It’s really beneficial, I think, for some of them and they often find something they’re really interested in.”

Adams Principal James Ayers said the program has been in place for several years with North Platte Public Schools.

Adams Middle School eighth graders ask questions about the bone structure of various animals in the “Bone Room” at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture on Friday.

The Eighth Grade Campus Visit Grant is one of several programs EducationQuest provides to fulfill its mission of improving access to higher education in Nebraska.

“When younger students visit a college campus, they see firsthand the possibilities that college can offer,” said EducationQuest Assistant Vice President Eric Drumheller. “This experience can motivate them to take steps during high school that will make college possible.”

