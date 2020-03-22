HOLDREGE -- One additional case of COVID-19 has been reported to Two Rivers Public Health Department, according to a press release.
This individual is a Dawson County female in her 40s who has minor symptoms and is currently self-isolated at home. Two Rivers Public Health Department staff are actively monitoring this situation, and have contacted individuals who need to self-isolate at this time. This case is a travel related case, and unrelated to the cases identified in Buffalo County.
