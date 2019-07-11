The Nebraska State Patrol and the Nebraska Department of Transportation are reminding motorists to avoid driving through floodwaters.
As water from recent heavy rains continues to move through Nebraska, several communities are experiencing flooding and water-covered roadways. First responders have assisted in evacuations for hundreds of people in several communities in south-central Nebraska.
“Driving through floodwaters can be extremely dangerous,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “It doesn’t take much water to disable a vehicle or even wash it off the road entirely. If you come across floodwaters covering a road, turn around and don’t drown.”
The Nebraska Department of Transportation has placed barricades in numerous areas to prevent motorists from driving through flooded areas. NDOT crews have been working to clear and reopen roads affected by flooding. Local public works crews have also been working on roads in several communities.
“Barricades are placed on roadways for an important reason,” said NDOT Director Kyle Schneweis. “As we’ve seen already this year, water can do tremendous damage to roads. It’s possible that flood-covered roads are damaged or even portions of the road itself have been washed away. Motorists should never drive around barricades.”