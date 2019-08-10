After announcement, Sasse makes the rounds

U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., talks with some of the approximately 60 guests at a campaign picnic he sponsored Friday night in the pavilion at North Platte’s Cody Park. The former Midland University president from Fremont announced Monday he will seek a second six-year Senate term in the 2020 election. Lincoln businessman Matt Innis, former Lancaster County Republican Party chairman, has also entered May’s GOP primary. At least two Democrats, Chris Janicek and Angie Phillips, plan to seek their party’s nomination, the Omaha World-Herald reported Monday. Sasse made no public comments at Friday’s North Platte gathering, which included Gov. Pete Ricketts along with several prominent local Republicans. No public events are planned during today’s state GOP Central Committee meeting in North Platte, a party official said.