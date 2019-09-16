A 23-year-old Lexington man will make his first appearance Oct. 30 in Dawson County District Court in connection with a fatal assault last month.
Jorge U. Vazquez-Avila recently waived a preliminary hearing in county court on felony counts of manslaughter and possession of methamphetamine. He also is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, an infraction.
Vazquez-Avila is accused of fatally injuring 22-year-old Hussein Nuri of Lexington in an altercation about 1:30 a.m. Aug. 17 outside Tep’s Bar in the Dawson County seat.
Lexington police said they found Nuri unresponsive in the bar’s parking lot, with injuries indicating a physical assault. He died later at Lexington Regional Hospital.
District Judge James E. Doyle IV of Lexington will preside over the case of Vazquez-Avila, who remained in the Dawson County Jail in Lexington Monday afternoon.
