LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission plans to delay consideration of the proposed recommendations to the Lake McConaughy Visitor Management plan at its Wednesday meeting.
“We have listened to local citizens, officials and business owners regarding proposed changes, and we heard you. We are going to respond,” Director Jim Douglas said in a press release Saturday. “We realize we still have important problems to solve, but we are going to take pause in the adoption of the current recommendations to consider the full array of suggestions.”
The commission has been working with local officials, park visitors and the public on a proposed plan to make Lake McConaughy State Recreation Area a better, safer, family-friendly environment, according to the press release. The proposal called for changes to camping regulations to help ensure public safety and address overcrowding and overburdened infrastructure.
Hundreds of people attended an informational open house at the Lake McConaughy Visitor and Water Interpretive Center on Thursday. The commission has also been accepting and reviewing public comments.
The commission plans to create a local advisory committee to continue to develop recommendations to create a safe and manageable environment at the lake, according to the press release.
At Wednesday’s meeting, staff will meet with commissioners about the public feedback that has been received.
“Nebraskans are passionate about outdoor recreation because it is an important part of our quality of life,” Douglas said. “We appreciate the inputs we have received thus far, and we will continue to ask for suggestions on how to best move forward with the many inputs we have to achieve our common goals.”
For more information, or to comment, go to OutdoorNebraska.gov/LakeMacChanges.
