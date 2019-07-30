After the fair ... off to market

Tears flowed freely as some of the kids at the 2019 Lincoln County Youth Livestock Auction presented their animals for the final time.
The auction is the culmination of a year’s worth of work, and letting go can sometimes be difficult.
The day began with the swine sale in the morning and ended with the beef sale in the afternoon. Prices garnered for the animals ranged from $750 for the reserve champion market gilt in the swine sale to $5,200 for the reserve champion crossbred division 1 market steer.
Blake Bruns of North Platte sold his reserve champion market beef for $3,800 and was pleased with the price.
“I got the steer about the middle of January,” Bruns said. “We’ve had him in the barn getting him ready and broke to the lead and got him ready for the fair.”
He said breaking the steer to the lead takes time and patience.
“When we got him, he was really mean, so it took a long time to get him calmed down and used to the halter,” Bruns said.
The steer weighed about 750 pounds when Bruns got him and at sale he weighed 1,398 pounds.
“The time and effort I put in and the feed paid off,” Bruns said. “I’ll put most of the money toward college and savings. I’ll use some of it for another steer for next year.”
Bruns will be a junior at Hershey Public Schools.
“My plan is to go to (the University of Nebraska-Lincoln) and study animal science and ag business,” Bruns said. “Then I hope to get into sales of farm and ag, a sales rep.”
Janee Elfeldt of Sutherland sold her reserve champion market gilt for $750. The gilt weighed in at 248 pounds.
At the sale, there is a base bid assigned to each animal. The dollar amount is determined by its weight and current market value on a per-pound basis.
The animals all sell for amounts far above their packer value, but various businesses make purchases at those prices to encourage young producers as they learn about animal agriculture.
Schow Auction Service provided the auctioneers for the sale.