The search for a missing Australian shepherd came to a happy conclusion Thursday morning after nearly three weeks and an estimated 100-mile journey by the dog.
Jeff, a 5-year-old male, was found at a ranch in Brady after he escaped from a yard in North Platte on Dec. 28.
Paws-itive Partners, which had led the search for Jeff, announced the news on its Facebook page.
“(The ranch owners) had let their dogs out first thing this morning and one was barking and acting kind of funny,” said Paws-itive Partners member Marcia Eaton. “They went to see what was up and there is this poor ice-covered dog on their deck. They took him inside and kept him warm and called me.
“I was a giant 'snotbubble' (when she saw Jeff). I was just crying. While bringing him back to North Platte, he sat up in the back seat just to reposition himself and I got a look at his face in the rear view mirror and I knew it was him. At first we weren’t totally sure, but I saw that face full-on and was like, ‘Oh yeah, this is our boy.”
Eaton said Jeff was covered in cockleburs when he was found. He was being treated by a veterinarian for an infection in one of his front paws and there is wear on the other three.
Eaton said PAWS-itive Partners began their search after a resident in Hidden Lakes notified the humane society that the dog was in the area. The group concentrated its initial search in that area and set and monitored a trap for Jeff.
“On the cold nights we (monitored) around the clock because we didn’t want him to get trapped and have no shelter,” Eaton said.
Members of the public messaged Paws-itive Partners of sightings and photos of Jeff on Facebook over the three-week period and a flyer for the dog was posted as well.
He was seen as far away as Farnam.
Eaton said she believes he may have been trying to return to a ranch in Stapleton where his original owner lives, but he eventually turned around.
“We thought maybe that is what he was doing when he was running and his compass was just off. He was running south instead of north,” Eaton said. “He wasn’t too dehydrated because it seems he followed canals. A lot of the pictures that we received were of him walking along them.
“The area up along Farnam can be some pretty unforgiving country. He definitely had a hell of a journey.”
