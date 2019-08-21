Nebraska State Patrol investigators performed alcohol inspections Saturday evening at businesses in Keith, Chase and Perkins counties.
In total, 15 businesses were inspected. One business sold alcohol to a minor for a non-compliance rate of 7 percent, according to a press release from the patrol. All of the businesses checked the minor’s ID.
According to the patrol, the business that sold alcohol to a minor was Ogallala Watering Hole.
Businesses that sell alcohol to a minor are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Clerks who sell alcohol to a minor are cited for procuring alcohol for a minor. The businesses inspected included liquor stores, convenience stores, restaurants and bars.
NSP and other law enforcement agencies conduct these inspections in an effort to keep alcohol away from youth. This project was supported in whole or part by a grant under the SAMHSA Center for Substance Abuse Prevention, Region II Human Services, and the Nebraska DHHS Division of Behavioral Health.