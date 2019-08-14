Nebraska State Patrol investigators conducted alcohol inspections in Lincoln County Friday evening.
Of 10 businesses inspected, only one sold alcohol to a minor — Big Red Liquor at the Barn in North Platte, according to a press release from the State Patrol. All of the businesses checked the minor’s ID.
This project was supported in whole or part by a grant under the SAMHSA Center for Substance Abuse Prevention, Region II Human Services and the Division of Behavioral Health of Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
The businesses that were inspected included liquor stores, convenience stores, restaurants and bars. Businesses that fail the inspections are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Clerks who sell alcohol to a minor are cited for procuring alcohol for a minor.