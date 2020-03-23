West Central District Health Department has completed the close-contact investigations for the three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lincoln County. All direct contacts identified are currently self-quarantining for 14 days as recommended by WCDHD.
The investigation also determined that one patient recently traveled to South Dakota. This additional information did not impact the outcome of WCDHD’s investigation.
“We want to continue to remind everyone on the importance of social distancing. Immediately isolating when ill and quarantining with high risk exposure will help mitigate the spread of infection.” said Shannon Vanderheiden executive director of WCDHD.
Public health officials would like to remind everyone that if you have a fever of over 100.4 or symptoms of respiratory illness, please self-isolate and contact your health care provider or your local health department.
