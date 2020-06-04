Construction workers in July 2019 finished installing Hirschfeld’s new curved awnings over the North Dewey Street entrances to the 1910 Elks Building. The 102-year-old men’s clothing store, North Platte’s oldest downtown business, has operated at the corner of East Fourth and Dewey for the past 56 years — slightly longer than O’Connor Five, 10- and 25-Cent Store, which opened there with the building and moved a block east in 1963.