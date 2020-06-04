Assuming progress in the COVID-19 pandemic makes dances possible, Hirschfeld’s will begin making good at month’s end on its promise to stage “community proms” for area students who lost theirs this spring.
The 103-year-old North Platte clothing store Wednesday announced tentative dates and locations on a website (gotoprom2020.com) that also offers signup forms to attend.
Parent groups for nine high schools have taken Hirschfeld’s up on its offer in late March to put on proms for schools whose proms were canceled by the coronavirus crisis.
Hirschfeld’s will provide decorations, setup, cleanup and DJ service by Night Sounds Entertainment at no cost to any participating school, manager Abbie Pack said then.
St. Patrick High School’s “community prom” will lead off the series June 30, with North Platte High School’s event set for July 18.
Eustis-Farnam, Hershey, Maywood, McPherson County, Paxton and Wallace will have their events between those two dates. Mullen’s date hasn’t yet been set.
All the proms will be at Harbor Lights at Lake Maloney except for the one for NPHS students. That one will be at the Sandhills Convention Center at Ramada by Wyndham.
If updated state “directed health measures” still forbid dances, Hirschfeld’s says, it will stage “alternative proms” on those dates so students can still dress up and get together.
“Our alternative prom plans could mean things like pictures, Grand March, dinner, fun games, prize giveaways, special entertainment and more,” the business says on gotoprom2020.com.
“While this would not be the ideal situation, we truly want to give students the opportunity to get dressed up, spend time together, have a great day and make fun memories before the end of the summer.”
The West Central District Health Department has been advised of Hirschfeld’s prom plans and has “given support to move forward” as health measures permit, the website says.
Interested students from the nine schools are urged to visit the website, click on their school and fill out the form so Hirschfeld’s can get a tentative attendance count.
Once they submit the form, guests will be emailed a link to buy tickets for $5 per person and fill out a required waiver of liability, the website says.
Whatever money from tickets isn’t spent on expenses will be donated to the school represented at the prom, it adds.
ID will be required to be admitted, and the same rules regarding who can attend will apply at Hirschfeld’s prom as at that school’s originally planned prom.
Any “after prom” events at another site are up to the respective parent groups. The individual schools aren’t involved in the Hirschfeld’s proms and should not be called about them, the website says.
Parents and students are urged to click on the homepage’s links to “frequently asked questions” and a “letter for parents and students” from Pack.
If students or parents have further questions, that letter says, they may email Pack at promshoppe@gmail.com or call her at Hirschfeld’s at 308-534-8700.
