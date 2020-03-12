All three North Platte school board wards decisively voted against the school district’s request to relax state property tax lids for safety and air-quality building projects.
Official vote totals released Wednesday morning showed 3,658 against the levy override and 2,607 in favor, a margin of 58.4% to 41.9%.
The ballot question was opposed by 62.8% of voters in Ward 2, 59.1% in Ward 1 and 54.7% in Ward 3, according to final totals certified by the Lincoln County Canvassing Board.
County Clerk Becky Rossell said about 33.8% of the district’s registered voters returned ballots in the city’s first all-mail election. That included five provisional ballots counted Wednesday by the canvassing board.
School leaders had sought to move part of their expiring North Platte High School bond tax to the general building fund tax for five years starting in 2020-21 to speed up various projects.
Their proposal required voter approval because building fund taxes fall under state property tax lids, while taxes to repay bonds do not.
Offices would have been relocated nearer the entrances at NPHS and Buffalo and Jefferson elementaries, while districtwide air-quality upgrades would have continued with projects at Jefferson, McDonald and Eisenhower elementaries.
Voters in the district’s Ward 2, which covers northern and northeast North Platte, voted 944-560 against the levy override.
The measure lost 1,437-991 in Ward 1, which includes the south central and southeast parts of the city, and 1,277-1,056 in Ward 3 in the southwest part of North Platte.
Rossell said she was disappointed in the mail-in school election’s low participation rate, which fell between the turnout percentages from 2018’s two countywide elections.
About 25% of registered Lincoln County voters cast live or mailed-in ballots in the May 2018 primary. That figure rose to 52% in the November general election.
County turnout was 66.5% in the November general election in 2016, the last presidential election year.
Even so, “I think from the process standpoint it went well,” Rossell said of the elongated election that started with the Feb. 19 mailing of ballots to voters and ended at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
“Now that we have firsthand knowledge of what to expect for a larger all-mail election, I think the next time will go even smoother.”
Rossell said 1,038 blank ballots were returned to her office by the U.S. Postal Service as undeliverable to the addresses listed for those North Platte school patrons.
Under state law, such ballots cannot be forwarded, Rossell said. Her staff alphabetized them so they could be checked when voters called to say they hadn’t gotten their ballots and needed replacements.
If others who didn’t get ballots had called the clerk’s office, “we could have done the necessary steps to update addresses and name changes, and they would have been able to vote,” she said.
