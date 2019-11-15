ALLIANCE — Fourteen young ladies from across Nebraska will compete at 6 p.m. Saturday in the 2020 Best of the West competition at the Alliance Performing Arts Center in Alliance.
The Best of the West competition is a combination of the Miss Alliance and Miss Chadron competitions, which are traditionally held separately.
Titles awarded will include two Miss titles — Alliance and Harvest Moon Festival — and four Outstanding Teen titles — Alliance, Chadron, Harvest Moon Festival and Fur Trade Days. Along with scholarships, crowns and prizes, the winners will compete for the title of Miss Nebraska and Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen in 2020.
The candidates vying for the Outstanding Teen titles are: ninth grader Aubrie Charter of North Platte, 10th grader Hayleigh Hatcher of Scottsbluff, ninth grader Rylie Wright of Hemingford, 11th grader Jessica Splichal of Mitchell, eighth grader Nevaeh Lager of Minatare, 10th grader Jadyn Wetherington of Mitchell, 10th grader Josephine Dobson of Lincoln, 10th grader Katelyn Bowers of North Platte and ninth grader Haylee Harder of Gering.
The five vying for the Miss titles are: Creighton University senior Torisa Walker, North Platte High School senior Emily Stadler, University of Nebraska at Omaha senior Katie Hoatson, University of Nebraska-Lincoln senior Alayna Wilson and Mitchell High School senior Lexie Jackson.
Mistress of ceremonies and co-emcee of the evening will be Allie Swanson, Miss Nebraska 2019, and Phoenix Stanford, Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen 2019.
Title winners will advance to the Miss Nebraska and Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen competitions.
Doors to the Performing Arts Center open at 5:15 p.m. with the auditorium doors opening at 5:30. Tickets are available at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.