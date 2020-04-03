Even though pastors can’t visit patients in person during the COVID-19 pandemic, Great Plains Health’s senior chaplain says spiritual care for patients and employees remains as vitally important as ever.
Brenda Lee, GPH’s director of pastoral services, said Friday that she and her staff are adjusting along with their medical colleagues to new precautions triggered by the novel coronavirus.
Access by outside clergy to the hospital has been cut off by the outbreak, Lee said, though a newly devised protocol will allow one designated Catholic priest to administer last rites when a Catholic patient is dying.
She and members of her department will continue during the COVID-19 crisis to visit, pray with and read the Bible to patients as they desire and help their regular pastors and loved ones connect with them by video, telephone or text.
Lee said patients of non-Christian faiths can be connected with their families and religious leaders by the same means, obtain devotional materials at the hospital or ask the chaplain staff to visit if they wish.
“We do have such a care and concern for our patients that we want to let them know even if family aren’t physically present, we will get family to them” with the help of technology, she said.
“And we will have our people there in person in their time of stress. We are not abandoning them. We can do everything we can to make sure no one is alone.”
That includes GPH’s own employees, who can call on Lee and her staff “when they need someone to talk to,” she said.
“We’re on the floors and are aware of emergency situations,” including when patients are close to death and their caregivers need “a person to be with and support them.”
As Nebraska’s hospitals have closed their doors to visitors with COVID-19’s spread, their leaders and Catholic clergy were discussing how to provide limited access for priests to perform “last rites.”
Known as the sacrament of anointing the sick since the Second Vatican Council of 1962-65, the rite requires a priest to use consecrated oil to physically anoint the forehead and hands of a Catholic in danger of death.
Depending on a patient’s condition, the sacrament also includes either a last confession or a general absolution of sins and can include a last Holy Communion, said the Rev. Josh Brown, pastor of St. Patrick Catholic Church.
“We would say the sacraments are vital in growing in our faith, but also as a help toward salvation,” he said.
Under new guidance from Nebraska Medicine, Lee and Brown said, one designated priest will be called to perform the sacrament when GPH doctors determine a Catholic patient is “in danger of imminent death.”
Brown will be that priest for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic, he said, on behalf of all three North Platte parishes and out-of-town parishes who might have terminal parishioners at GPH.
Though he’ll have to be trained next week in procedures to guard his own health and that of others, Brown said, he’ll be available this weekend if needed.
Prior to Vatican II, the Catholic Church had limited the Sacrament of Anointing — then known as “extreme unction” — to those about to die.
The 1960s council said priests also could administer it to Catholics about to undergo major surgery or have an illness that carried the risk of death.
That scenario won’t be available for GPH’s Catholic patients for the time being, Brown said, but it’s good that anointing will be available for those in their last hours of life.
Though other sacraments (confession and Eucharist) can be part of the last rites, “the most essential ... if they’re near death is the anointing,” he said. “It basically takes the place of everything else.”
