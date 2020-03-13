Call it a “bomb cyclone” anniversary storm, even if it’s a poor imitation.
North Platte will be under a winter storm warning from late Friday morning into Saturday evening, with 4 to 6 inches of snow possible before it expires.
That time period falls exactly one year after Nebraska was pummeled by massive blizzards in the west and north and catastrophic flooding in the central and eastern parts of the state.
North Platte found itself at the eye of the storm, with nearly an inch of rain on March 13, 2019, then little moisture but sustained 60-mph-plus winds on March 14.
Nothing so dramatic is envisioned for the next two days in west central Nebraska, based on National Weather Service forecasts late Thursday afternoon.
The winter storm warning covered 12 regional counties as of that time, stretching from Keith and Perkins counties on its southwest to Loup and Custer counties on its east.
The extreme eastern Panhandle and much of the rest of southwest and central Nebraska will be under a winter weather advisory, according to the weather service.
A mix of rain and snow is expected most of Friday, changing entirely to snow after 4 p.m.
Less than 1 inch of snow should fall before evening, with 3 to 5 inches possible Friday night, the weather service said.
Snow is likely again Saturday before 1 p.m., with chances for rain and snow darting in and out of North Platte’s extended forecast through Thursday.
After the past week’s spring previews, highs are expected to stay in the 30s or 40s Friday through Tuesday. Lows should be in the mid- to upper 20s.
Milder temperatures will return the middle of next week, with highs Wednesday and Thursday expected in the lower 50s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.