An ode to Old Glory

Bob Curry, left, and Commander Gary Bust of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3755 go through the 12 folds of the American flag during a concert by the Eisenhower Elementary School third, fourth and fifth grade choir Tuesday night at the North Platte High School Performing Arts Center. The concert, “Our Flag,” was a celebration of the flag and military veterans. The Washington Elementary School also performed at the PAC Tuesday.
