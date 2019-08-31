Great Plains Health Callahan Cancer Center offers support for cancer survivors and caregivers on an ongoing basis.
The first is a 12-week program titled “Cancer Survivorship 101: A time to heal” and the second is the “Women’s Cancer Survivor Support Group.”
Nan Hynes, manager in Case Management at GPH, is coordinating both groups.
“I really want to emphasize that this is for any cancer survivor who is close to being done with their treatment,” Hynes said. “Also, this might be for those survivors who might have finished their treatment 3 years ago and they didn’t attend a group or anything. They are more than welcome to come and attend this group.”
Survivorship 101 is a rehabilitation program that was developed by two women in Omaha, Dr. Stephanie Koraleski and Dr. Kay Ryan. Koraleski is a cancer center psychologist and the daughter of a breast cancer survivor. Ryan is a nurse, breast cancer survivor, health care consultant, speaker and trainer.
“Ryan was a cancer survivor herself,” Hynes said. “She went through all the treatments and she said, you know, we had this great support from the team at the cancer center and then when I was done, I was like, ‘Well, what now?’”
The program was developed as Ryan and Koraleski worked to figure out what it looks like to help survivors live their best life.
“It encompasses all of the aspects of us as a human being, our physical and our spiritual,” Hynes said. “It’s very holistic.”
The program is scheduled twice a year, according to Hynes. Survivorship 101 will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Mondays beginning Sept. 16 at GPH. For those who are interested in this 12-week program, call the Callahan Cancer Center at 308-568-7544.
The women’s support group is an ongoing program that meets from 6-7:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month.
» The Cancer Center will be celebrating survivors with a “My Cancer Story” event from 5-6:30 p.m. on Sept. 26 at the Great Plains Health Conference Center. There will be a dessert bar and social at 5 p.m., then at 5:30 p.m. the program will feature some speakers.