Angel Tree, Tree of Love collaboration kicks off Tuesday morning

A program to provide holiday gifts to senior citizens in the North Platte community has begun again.
A kickoff for the collaboration of the North Platte Senior Center’s Angel Tree and the Wells Fargo Tree of Love was held Tuesday morning at the financial institution’s main branch in downtown North Platte.
The Angel Tree has been a part of the North Platte Senior Center for the past decade. It allows a community member to take a decoration off the tree with a name and a gift wish on it.
The individual then purchases the item and returns it to the senior center where the gift is delivered to the person around the holidays.
Becky Blume, the director of the North Platte Senior Center, said the Angel Tree program has mainly been targeted toward homebound individuals who do not have family members, but is open to any senior citizen.
Angel Tree organizers last year incorporated their efforts with the Tree of Love, a similar program that provided holiday gifts for the senior living facilities in the city — the Centennial Park Retirement Village, Linden Court and the North Platte Care Center.
“Now we are all together and looking out for each other’s trees and making sure that for the names that are not taken, there are still presents for,” Blume said. “It is just easier for two entities to come together for (the project).”
Blume said about 200 gifts were delivered to individuals connected to the four facilities last year.
Each facility has its own tree and decorations with names on them — an angel (North Platte Senior Center), a Christmas tree (North Platte Care Center), an ornament (Linden Court) or a stocking (Centennial Park).
Blume said the typical decoration has a gift request of around $20.
“Some people just ask for simply just a sweatshirt and sweatpants,” Blume said.
Interested individuals can select names from the trees beginning Wednesday and purchase gifts through Dec. 20.
