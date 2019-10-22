North Platte Professional Firefighters Local 831 has begun collecting donations for its “Operation Warm” to provide winter coats for school-age kids who need them.
The organization hopes to conclude the collection of funds by Friday in order to purchase the coats needed.
Scott Ambrose, a North Platte firefighter and emergency medical technician, is heading up the project.
“We started this last year, Operation Warm,” Ambrose said. “Last year we raised just shy of $3,500 and we provided coats to 160 kids.”
North Platte Public Schools students are the primary beneficiaries of the coats. Last year, 109 coats were purchased.
“The leftover coats were donated to the Salvation Army,” Ambrose said. “This year, we’re hoping to be able to do the same thing and we have a pretty good jump on it. This is our last week of collecting donations, so hopefully we can meet our goal of raising between $2,000 and $3,500.”
The coats are brand new, and through the Operation Warm organization, the cost per coat is $20. Ambrose said they will get the number of coats needed around Oct. 28, and it takes about two weeks to receive the coats once the order is placed.
“We like to thank a number of organizations and people who have generously donated already,” Ambrose said.
Those businesses and individuals include: River’s Edge Golf Course, Dr. Deb’s Express Medical Care, Chiropractic Wellness Center, Doug and Kathy Dolan, Western Nebraska Bank, Gary’s Super Foods, Hoover Chiropractic Clinic, Tender Hearts Veterinary Center, Sandhills State Bank, Krull Clinic, HMP Concrete, KJ’s Construction and Remodeling, Anytime Fitness, Dairy Queen and Pratt Dental.
Ambrose said donations can be given at the give.operationwarm.org website, or locally people can drop off donations at Dairy Queen or Anytime Fitness. More information is on the North Platte Professional Firefighters Local 831 Facebook page.
