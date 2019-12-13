An anonymous $25,000 donation in the last month has cleared the way for the Lincoln County Historical Museum to start planning an addition focused on North Platte’s World War II Canteen, director-curator Jim Griffin said Thursday.
Museum leaders, he said in May, want a new wing in front of their current building that would feature scale replicas of the 1918 Union Pacific Depot’s trainside entrance on the addition’s front and the 1941-46 “Canteen room” inside.
The addition, which would also include a lobby, a projection theater and a room for Canteen exhibits, would alter the museum’s profile along North Buffalo Bill Avenue by evoking the downtown depot torn down in 1973.
With the recent donation, Griffin said, museum leaders will soon seek “requests for proposal” to conduct a feasibility study and develop concept drawings and cost estimates for the addition.
Firms that apply will be asked to provide rough initial drawings incorporating the desired replicas of the Canteen room and depot entrance.
“It would be great if we could choose someone by summer to do the concept drawings,” Griffin said.
Since announcing museum leaders’ expansion vision in May, he added, “whenever I mention it to anybody that we’ll bring back the look of the Canteen as best we can, everybody’s excited.”
Before the recent donation, the museum had received about $12,000 to improve its Canteen exhibits since North Platte’s full-fledged June 2018 Canteen revival for Arkansas National Guard members.
Donations came in both locally and nationwide — including from the bus company that carried the Arkansas Guard troops — in honor of the World War II Canteen and last year’s revival.
Between Christmas Day 1941 and April 1, 1946, volunteers from 125 Nebraska and northeast Colorado towns served some 6 million service visitors from a repurposed dining room on the 1918 depot’s west side.
An earlier, Red Cross-run canteen served 113,190 World War I servicemen during its 1918-19 life. It operated from a former U.P. telegraph office west of the then brand-new depot.
A small memorial park honoring the Canteen stands along East Front Street on the site of the 1918 depot, which the railroad demolished on Nov. 1, 1973.
Griffin said the proposed addition would be a single story but feature a two-story “false front” replicating the view of the brick depot as seen by passengers arriving on U.P. troop trains.
The trainside doors through which service members passed now serve as the current museum’s front doors. They would again be reused in the addition, along with chandeliers and waiting-room benches salvaged from the old depot, Griffin said.
The current museum, built in 1976, has about 600 square feet of displays devoted to both of North Platte’s canteens. Griffin said the addition’s size could roughly match the current museum’s 10,000 square feet.
