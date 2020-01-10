LINCOLN — Nebraska voters can begin applying Monday at their county clerk’s office to receive early ballots by mail for the May 12 primary election.
Counties will build a list of all those asking for early ballots. The first to turn them in will be among the first to receive them starting April 6, Secretary of State Bob Evnen said in a press release.
Registered voters also can ask in some counties, including Lincoln County, to be placed on a permanent “early voting” list if they generally prefer to vote by mail.
But County Clerk Becky Rossell said people on the permanent list aren’t guaranteed early ballots. They’ll first be mailed an application to fill out and return to ensure a ballot will be mailed to them for the approaching primary.
“Some people think we automatically send them a ballot, but we need a signature first,” said Rossell, who doubles as county election commissioner.
Mail-in ballots are sent out automatically only to voters in 145 precincts in 17 smaller counties that have been designated as “all-mail” precincts, Evnen said.
State law allows that designation in counties with fewer than 10,000 people, he added. Clerks in such counties must request the designation and have it approved by the Secretary of State’s Office.
Those with questions or needing more information may call the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at 402-471-4127 or visitsos.nebraska.gov.
In Lincoln County, call the County Clerk’s Office at 308-534-4350, extension 4110, or visitco.lincoln.ne.us/election-commission.
