With the Lincoln County Courthouse reopened, the Clerk of District Court’s Office has begun taking appointments for processing passport applications.
Appointments must be made by calling 308-534-4350, ext. 4300. No walk-ins will be accepted, said Deb McCarthy, clerk of the district court.
At this time, the State Department will not accept expedited passport applications except in an emergency, she said, and there will be significant delays in processing the passports.
