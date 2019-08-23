Iron Eagle Golf Course’s land and improvements would be worth $510,600 if offered for sale today, says an appraisal obtained by a group of North Platte residents critical of the city’s continued ownership and operation of the course.
North Platte private appraiser Jim Bain based the estimated value of the 154-acre, 18-hole course on the April sale of a neighboring tract now envisioned for a “senior living” complex by Chief Development Inc. of Grand Island.
His appraisal, commissioned by Citizens Concerned About Iron Eagle’s Red Ink, says only about 25½ acres of the site lies outside the South Platte River “flood hazard zone” — the area swamped by major flooding in 1995, 1997, 2013 and 2015.
The redevelopable areas, found on Iron Eagle’s west and south edges, roughly correspond to the course’s clubhouse, golf cart storage facility and maintenance shed, his appraisal says.
Those three buildings are worth a combined $355,600, while the golf course’s land — most of which encompasses unbuildable river “accretion land” — is worth $155,000, Bain estimated.
Though it’s “not considered marketable,” he added, “the location along the river would lend itself to a good nature park with minimum maintenance.”
The citizens’ group released Bain’s findings Wednesday, nine days after Chief Development President and General Manager Roger Bullington called Iron Eagle a potentially strong drawing card for its proposed 200-unit-plus housing development.
“Having a golf course adjacent to senior living and looking at (the course) from a three-story building — it’s a pretty good gig if you can get it,” Bullington said at an Aug. 12 City Council work session.
People 55 and older would be the target audience for Chief Development’s housing complex, the last and largest of the firm’s three envisioned projects on both sides of Interstate 80.
Earlier phases would build warehouse, distribution and “build-to-suit” structures at Twin Rivers Business Park and new commercial businesses south of Iron Eagle along East Halligan Drive.
Total investment by the Chief Industries Inc. division could be worth up to $40 million. But to make them pay off, Bullington said, his firm needs tax increment financing for all three stages and aid from the sales-tax
financed Quality Growth Fund for the projects north of I-80.
Alan Erickson, a spokesman for the citizens group, said it contracted Bain to estimate the golf course’s potential sale value well before Chief Development unveiled its plans.
A study the group released a year ago highlighted Iron Eagle’s chronic losses and ongoing infusions of city funds since it opened in June 1994, a year before its first big flood.
Group members are “strategically trying to answer the questions that we’re hearing from people,” Erickson said Thursday. Such questions include “it’s worth so much money and we’ve gone this far, (so) why stop now?”
But he called attention to Bain’s appraisal statement that Iron Eagle cannot be valued by its income potential because it’s “predominantly in a flood zone.”
Combined with 25 years of red ink, “there’s no bank that would subsidize money to maintain a negative cash-flow business,” said Erickson, a former River’s Edge Golf Course board member and one-time co-owner of the Dismal River Club south of Mullen.
If Chief Development believes it needs Iron Eagle “for the operation they want to have,” he added, “let them buy it.”
In presenting his firm’s proposals Aug. 12, Bullington said the protracted controversy about Iron Eagle’s future “causes a little bit of angst.” North Platte residents need to decide whether the course should be publicly or privately owned, he said.
Bullington told the council that Chief Industries has experience in the golf-course industry from building and operating Indianhead Golf Club in Grand Island between 1986 and 1995.
He told The Telegraph after the meeting that reducing Iron Eagle to nine holes would be an option if it floods again. But for the course to attract economic development, “it’s got to go to the right developer” if it’s sold, he told council members.
Bullington said apartments and town homes could start rising by late 2020 or early 2021 on the 127-acre “Hahler property” between Iron Eagle and the NPPD Canal. Keenan Management LLC’s recently annexed 35.49-acre tract lies west of the canal.
Chief’s would-be senior housing site, according to Bain’s appraisal, was sold by John R. Hahler to B&V Exchange LLC for $135,000 on April 12. It’s the only comparable sale available on which to estimate Iron Eagle’s value, Bain wrote.
City Administrator Jim Hawks declined comment on Bain’s appraisal Thursday, saying he hadn’t had a chance to read and study it.
The eight City Council members are evenly split on whether to retain or divest Iron Eagle, The Telegraph found in May during interviews with them all.
Mayor Dwight Livingston, who would break any tie vote, said then he believes the course deserves “a year or two” to show it can pay for itself.
Iron Eagle has bounced more than once between private management and direct city control, with the city taking over most recently in September 2018.