COLUMBUS – The April meeting of the Nebraska Public Power District Board of Directors will be conducted by electronic means this month due to the emergency conditions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic..
The virtual monthly meeting will be conducted at 10 a.m. April 9. It is possible that a portion of the meeting could be held in executive session. There will be no face-to-face session conducted at NPPD’s General Office and it is expected that a recording will be made in place of a livestream archive.
The public will be able to participate in the meeting via computer by accessing the following link: https://nppd.zoom.us/j/653425922. There will be opportunity to submit public comments during the meeting.
An agenda for the meeting , kept continuously current, is available to the public at nppd.com/about-us/live-streaming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.