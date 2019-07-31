With the Lincoln County Fair wrapped up and the dog days of summer in full swing, area festivals are right around the corner. Here are events happening in August and September, starting this weekend, along with a sampling of activities planned.
Brady Days
Friday-Sunday
Parade: Saturday, registration begins at 9:30 a.m.; parade begins at 10:30 a.m.
Other notable events:
Friday: 2:30 p.m. sidewalk chalk contest, 5 p.m. kids and pets parade, 7 p.m. String Beans concert, 8 p.m. Brady 5K Run and Kids’ Mile, 9 p.m. teen dance, 10 p.m. fireworks.
Saturday: 10 a.m. 3-on-3 basketball tournament, 11:30 a.m. freewill donation lunch, 11:30 a.m. mud volleyball tournament, 1 p.m. “fun at the ranch” petting zoo, 3 p.m. power wheels derby, 5 p.m. Brady Volunteer Fire Department barbecue, 7 p.m. human tractor pull, 9 p.m. dance to Bronze Llama, Hitchin’ Post Saloon (21 and over).
Sunday: 9 a.m brunch., 11 a.m. 21st annual Brad Hueftle Memorial Softball Tournament, 1 p.m. cornhole tournament.
Find more information at villageofbrady.org/brady-days-2019.html.
Brule Day
Saturday
Parade: 10 a.m.
Other notable events: 7:30 a.m. pancake breakfast, 11:30 a.m. lunch in the park, noon horseshoe pitching, 2 p.m. water relay, 5:30 p.m. community dinner, 7:30 p.m. Zak Sloan performance.
Find more information at
@brulenebraska on Facebook.
Maxwell Heritage Days
Aug. 16-18
Parade: 10:30 a.m. Aug. 17
Other notable events:
Aug. 16: 6 p.m. Maxwell alumni banquet.
Aug. 17: 9 a.m. Maxwell alumni basketball tournament, 1:30 p.m. world champion trick roper Joan Wells, 1-4 p.m. Hunters for Youth Flatrock, 2 p.m. sand volleyball tournament, 4:30 p.m. hamburger and hot dog cookout, 6 p.m. mud tug-of-war. All day: Heritage Days Trap Shoot.
Aug. 18: 9 a.m. Maxwell alumni golf tournament.
Find more information at Village of Maxwell on Facebook.
Hershey Fall Festival
Aug. 24-25
Parade: 10:30 a.m. Aug. 24
Other notable events:
Aug 24: 8 a.m. 10th anniversary 5K adventure run, 11:30 a.m. barbecue at the park, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. fun in the park, 1 p.m. water fight, noon-3 p.m. antique tractor show, corn threshing and baling, 8 p.m. street dance with Brian Raine Band.
Aug. 25: 8-10:30 a.m. Rotary pancake feed, 10:45 a.m. cowboy church.
Find more information at @VillageofHershey on Facebook.
Wellfleet Fall Festival
Sept. 14
Parade: 2 p.m.
Other notable events: 10 a.m. bake sale, 10 a.m. sand volleyball, 11 a.m. antique tractor pull, noon BBQ, evening dance
Find more information at @wellfleetfallfestival on Facebook.
35th Annual Indian Summer Rendezvous, Ogallala
Sept. 19-21
Follow @OgallalaRendezvous on Facebook.
Wallace Fall Festival
Sept. 21
Follow the Wallace Fall Festival Facebook page for an upcoming schedule.