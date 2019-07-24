Area Girl Scout excited about new science-based badges

The Girls Scouts unveiled new badges early in July exclusively for girls in grades K-12 that allow the Scouts to make their own choices about how they want to experience and influence the world.
Hannah Sims of North Platte, who took a trip last year to the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, is excited about the opportunities the new badges bring. Sims will be a sophomore at North Platte High School this fall.
“There are 42 new badges and three of them are space science and funded by NASA,” Sims said. “All of the badges are centered around STEM, which is science, technology, engineering and math, so I’m looking forward to looking at those badges.”
When she returned from her trip, Sims was interested in starting a Girl Scouts Astronomy Club and has been successful in creating interest.
“We do have the astronomy club up and going,” Sims said. “We’ve had three meetings. They’ve all been in subjects like sun and moon, planets, and so far we’ve had about 10 girls show up. They all said they’ve been enjoying it.”
The club is planning an overnighter at the Girl Scout Cabin at Lakeview in August. With the current interest in the Apollo 11 moon landing anniversary, the girls have not discussed it yet, but Sims said they would at the overnight event.
“During the meetings we do a craft related to the subject,” Sims said. “Then we do some research and watch a video about a topic. It’s very hands-on.”
In a press release, the Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska Council said the badges enhance existing girl-led programming, offering girls everything from adventuring in the snow to learning how to solve problems they care about through coding. Girl Scout programming has long promoted independent decision making.
“Giving girls choices, where they can make their own decisions, empowers them to take initiative and do things that move them beyond their comfort zones,” said Fran Marshall, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska. “That’s what these new badges do — give our Girl Scouts new challenges and new choices, where they can take healthy risks and use their skills and talents to do things they didn’t know they could do.”
In addition to existing badge offerings, girls in grades 6-12 can now pursue:
» Nine Cybersecurity badges, through which girls learn about the inner workings of computer technology and cybersecurity and apply concepts of safety and protection to the technology they use every day.
» Three Space Science badges, through which girls explore topics such as the universe and their place in it, properties of light, and inspiring careers in space science.
» Think Like a Citizen Scientist, a Girl Scout Leadership Journey during which girls participate in interactive activities to practice observation techniques, collect data and share their findings with real-world scientists through an online network.
The new programming for girls in grades K-12 includes:
» 12 Outdoor High Adventure badges, designed for girls to explore nature and experience adventures like backpacking, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, rock climbing and tree climbing.
» 18 Coding for Good badges, which not only teach girls the basics of coding but also how to use their coding skills for good.
Girl Scouts who might be interested in the Astronomy Club can find contact information at the Spirit of Nebraska website at girlscoutsnebraska.org.