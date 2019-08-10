The Nebraska Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Blueprint Nebraska, in cooperation with the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., invite area residents to attend one of 30 fall legislative forums across the state.
In North Platte, the forum will be at 7 a.m. Thursday at the Best Western Plus, 3201 S. Jeffers St.
Cost is $20. To make reservations, contact Kathy or Erin at the Chamber office at 308-532-4966 as soon as possible.
Attendees will get an in-person briefing on the results of the Blueprint Nebraska strategic planning process (blueprint-nebraska.org.) Executives from the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce & Industry will also provide a brief overview of the 2019 legislative session and help answer questions about legislative initiatives that could affect business and industry decision-making in 2020 and beyond.
Jim Smith, executive director of Blueprint Nebraska, will provide an outline of the vision, aspirations and initiatives adopted through one of the largest statewide, public input processes on economic growth. Blueprint Nebraska gathered feedback from 2,000 residents and leaders at more than 60 events across 30 regions of the state and from 5,000 more through a survey. It also benefited from the insights of more than 320 industry council members, representing diverse regions and sectors. The result is a long-term, strategic plan for the state with measurable economic objectives and specific recommendations to boost prosperity for all.
By 2030, the Blueprint Nebraska initiative strives to:
» Make Nebraska a top-three state to live in according to various national rankings.
» Create 25,000 jobs.
» Grow annual income of Nebraskans by $15,000.
» Add 43,000 18-to-34-year-old residents in Nebraska by 2030.
» Boost research and development investment by $200 million annually.
“The forums are just as much about listening as they are about sharing,” said Nebraska Chamber President Bryan Slone. “We can keep our ear to the ground on important issues facing businesses, industries and our communities every day, so that we can more effectively represent them at the Capitol each year.”
In 2018, the fall forums drew 1,300 attendees, including state senators.