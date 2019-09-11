The Lincoln County Department of Roads has begun armor coating work on three roads.
County Highway Superintendent Carla O’Dell said work has begun on:
» South River Road from Buffalo Road going east to the State Patrol office.
» Rolling Hills Road from North Airport Road going north to the end of asphalt.
» Northridge Circle Drive and Cedar Lane in Hillcrest Estates.
Armor coating involves loose gravel on the driving surface. O’Dell asked that drivers be careful when traveling on these roads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.