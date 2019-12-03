Arnold High School wins D2-5 District Play competition

The Arnold High School Drama Department won the D2-5 District Play Production contest on Monday hosted by North Platte High School.
The scoring was close across the board with McPherson County coming in second and Stapleton taking third in the competition. Arnold scored 59, McPherson County 56 and Stapleton 54.
Arnold performed “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” with Colbi Smith playing the part of Quasimodo. The cast brought a lot of passion to their performance.
McPherson County performed “Lady Pirates of the Caribbean” and had the audience laughing with their performance. Stapleton performed “If Only”; Thedford, “Lafayette No. 1”; Hayes Center, “The Hallmarks of Horror”; Sargent, “Soapy Smith’s Winter Wish”; and Maywood, “Ichabod!”
Actors from each school were selected for outstanding performances.
» Arnold: Colbi Smith, Dylan Nelson, Jace Connell, Colby Streit, Dawson Hanna-Miles, Kenna Rogers, Reagan Cool, Jesse Connell.
» McPherson County: Theresa Ascherl, Hollianna Watson, Malaky Johnston, Jency Starr.
» Stapleton: Hannah Burnside, Keali Florea, Trinity Hansen, Trisha Bernt.
» Thedford: Cylee Jameson, Dane Pokorny, Grant Ahlstrom, Seth Scranton, Connor Burns, Tyson Stengel.
» Hayes Center: Avery Johnson, Jakob Anderjaska, Naomi Broker, Jay Mintling, Julia Broker.
» Sargent: Bailey Schneider, Hope Ottun, Christian Eckhoff, Quade Young.
» Maywood: Jason McIntosh, Elisha Handsaker, Jaycee Widener, Julie Ingison, Juan Baeza, Parker Johnston.
The D2 state competition will take place on Dec. 11 with Arnold performing at 4:30 p.m. at the Johnny Carson Theatre in Norfolk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.