Arts center spreads wings

On Wednesday evening, the Rape and Domestic Abuse Program’s alternative therapy class painted a butterfly wing mural on the shed outside RDAP’s office, 316 E. Front St.
The monthly classes are led by Holly Carlini, executive director of the Prairie Arts Center.
Carlini, with help, finished a few touch-ups on the project Thursday afternoon.
Jennifer Bonynge, victims advocacy coordinator for RDAP, said they wanted to give the five women and four children in the alternative therapy group a chance to express themselves.
“We usually do individual work, but this gave them a chance to work together,” Bonynge said.
Bonynge said the wings represent transformation.
“It is a way to deal with trauma. It’s empowering,” Bonynge said. “It can represent that RDAP is a safe place to heal and grow.”
Carlini said she got the wing idea from a global public art project. She said they plan to expand this project to other locations.
The next wing painting will be at Beyond Envy. After that, Carlini and Sophia Klein at Beyond Envy will be working together to get other businesses to purchase wings. The cost to participate is $500. The wings will be done by a local artist, and $200 will go to a nonprofit organization of the purchaser’s choice.
Carlini said this will be an opportunity to help make North Platte beautiful, as well as create a tourism element where people can stop and take pictures at each wing mural. They plan to eventually map out all the wings in town.