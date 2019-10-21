As Lincoln County board votes to continue negotiations with TreanorHL on the jail project, several commissioners voice displeasure that Joe Hewgley decided to recuse himself

After a long discussion, the Lincoln County commissioners voted Monday to continue negotiations with the TreanorHL Inc. architecture firm to guide the Detention Center expansion.
But some board members expressed concern that Chairman Joe Hewgley will not be part of the process. Commissioner Kent Weems said his preference would be that Hewgley be able to offer his expertise on the project as a commissioner.
But because of a possible conflict of interest, Hewgley said he could not in good conscience have any part in the discussion. He moved from his seat on the board to a seat in the audience, but did not comment during the discussion.
He said he recused himself because he hopes to work with the architect on the project, “probably doing some drawing work and maybe some inspection work,” Hewgley said. “So from Day 1, I don’t want to have anything to do with it, I don’t want to have anything to do with the construction.
“I filed my papers with the Attorney General’s Office, with the Accountability (and Disclosure Commission) office. I got their opinion back and everything’s OK to do it.”
Commissioner Kent Weems said although he understands Hewgley’s right to remove himself from the process, it would be better to find a way for him to participate.
“My heartburn over the situation is this,” Weems said. “Once he changes hats and is not (acting) as a commissioner, all of the continuing discussion regarding the architect and a lot of the aspects of the construction, he can’t participate on our behalf.”
Weems said he was not questioning Hewgley’s integrity, he was questioning his role.
“The reason I brought the subject to the surface a week ago was because of the fact I have every confidence as our chairman he could do the same thing,” Weems said. “It’s my wish that he would stay there and that he would be included, but this is the way it is and I’m not prepared to derail the jail project over it.”
Hewgley would bring his expertise to the discussion, Weems said.
“That’s precisely what he brings to the table and precisely why I want him serving unconditionally as a commissioner,” Weems said.
Weems surmised the decision was predicated on the difficulties with the original construction of the jail..
Commissioner Walt Johnson expressed a concern about equal representation across the county because of Hewgley’s removing himself from the actions.
“My concern is right now and I’ll tell you right now that my vote will be a ‘no’ in proceeding with this,” Johnson said. “Because all the groups of the county are not being duly represented on this project.”
Weems said he did not agree with Johnson’s concerns, because “as an elected body, we serve all constituents.”
“I don’t think of my constituents as being just District 2, Weems said. “I think all county residents are my constituents.”
The vote was 3-1 in favor of continuing negotiations to hire TreanorHL to do the architectural design since it was the company of record on the initial project.
Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome Kramer was asked whether TreanorHL was instrumental in resolving some of the issues that occurred with the original project.
“Yes, they 100 percent helped resolve all of the problems with the contractor/subcontractors,” Kramer said. “The problem wasn’t with Treanor, but with the construction side of the project.”
Commissioner Jerry Woodruff asked Kramer about where TreanorHL stood in the original project concerning the county’s interests.
“I am confident they had the county’s best interest in mind, absolutely,” Kramer said.
Following that agenda item, the commissioners passed a resolution authorizing the issuance of limited tax county building bonds, not to exceed $4.7 million, for the project.
A similar conversation ensued, with Johnson stating his concern that without Hewgley voting, District 1 would not be represented. When the vote was taken, Johnson voted yes, but then qualified his “yes” by adding “with objection.”
Vice Chairman Bill Henry announced the vote as a unanimous decision, but Johnson said it was not unanimous because of his objection.
Deputy County Attorney Joe Wright said that because Johnson voted “yes,” the objection was not a consideration to the tally being recorded as a 4-0 vote without Hewgley.
The board approved a motion to have Wright work with TreanorHL on negotiations.
In other business:
» The commissioners voted to enter into an acquisition contract with Char-Mar-Long Limited Partnership, concerning a permanent easement to rebuild West South River Road. The road was washed out in the 2015 spring flood on the South Platte River just west of Buffalo Bill Avenue.
Lincoln County Deputy Attorney Tyler Volkmer said he had the signed documents from the landowner.
The agreement will allow the county to move forward with construction. The commissioners also voted to approve a temporary easement for the same project for access for construction equipment. The temporary easement would be voided once the project is completed.
» The commissioners voted to hire Everett “Woody” Falkena for services on the 2019 county overlay projects with Western Engineering Co., Inc. Highway Superintendent Carla O’Dell worked with Falkena on an agreement that will pay him $250 per day for his expertise in ensuring the projects meet the required ordinances for quality.
» Commissioners opened two bids for a service vehicle, but tabled a decision until next meeting to allow O’Dell to evaluate both bids.
» The date of Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. was set for the county to receive bids for three used motor graders and at 10:15 a.m. to receive bids for one used tractor and disc. The tractor and disc would be bid separately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.