Each week, members of the North Platte Police Department will answer questions submitted by Telegraph readers. This week’s question is answered by Animal Control Officer Malery Mathers. Send questions for consideration to https://bit.ly/33YQ8wK or call 308-535-4715.
Q: Are roosters allowed in residential areas inside city limits?
A: Yes, Roosters are allowed inside city limits. Although there are several regulations an owner of any fowl must follow.
According to North Platte’s City Ordinance 90.21 DISTANCE OF ANIMALS FROM RESIDENCES; It shall be unlawful for any person owning, keeping or harboring any fowl to keep or maintain the fowl within 25 feet of any part of any building used by another as a residence or place of dwelling, which building is located in a residential district of the city.
Roosters can be quite noisy as well. North Platte’s City Ordinance 90.06 EXCESSIVE ANIMAL NOISE states; Excessive animal noise shall mean and include any noise produced by an animal which is so loud and continuous as to disturb the peace and quiet of a neighbor. If a neighbor were to complain about a rooster crowing, a Summons could be issued for Excessive Animal Noise to the owner of said rooster.
Also, any owner of any animal, including fowl, must follow the City Ordinance regulations of 90.04 Care of Animals, which states; all animal owners must provide adequate care, control, food, health care, shelter, and water for their animals. It should also be noted that any parent or guardian having custody of a minor child is deemed legally and criminally responsible for the adequate care of any animal owned by that minor child.
