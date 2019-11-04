Each week, members of the North Platte Police Department will answer questions submitted by Telegraph readers. This week’s question is answered by Animal Control Officer Bub Simants. Send questions for consideration to https://bit.ly/33YQ8wK or call 308-535-4715.
Q: What are the regulations on using a horse as mode of transportation around town?
A: North Platte City Ordinance 90.21 prohibits the use of a horse on any of the public ways and property, or upon the property of another. City Ordinance 90.10 states that horses and other large domestic animals shall not be allowed in the public parks and recreation areas except for special events as designated by the public service director. It should be noted that penalties for violation of City Ordinance 90.10 includes that a person shall be held responsible for any damage caused by the horse to the city’s parks & property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.