Each week, members of the North Platte Police Department will answer questions submitted by Telegraph readers. This week’s question is answered by Officer Alex Parker. Send questions for consideration to https://bit.ly/33YQ8wK or call 308-535-4715.
Q: Can you drive a UTV/side-by-side on city streets if it has brake lights and turn signals? Can they be licensed to do so?
A: According to Nebraska Statute 60-6,356(b), it is not legal to operate a ATV/UTV within city limits, unless a city ordinance specifies that it is legal to do so. The city of North Platte does not currently have a ordinance that allows for ATV/UTV operation, so you are not allowed to drive them on roads in town regardless of any licenses or registrations put on the vehicle.
However, ATV/UTVs may be operated in parades if authorized by the city.
The statute also contains information regarding what a vehicle needs to have to be legal to be operated with permission from the city. This includes that the driver has a class O driver’s license as well as the ATV/UTV is insured and has a title. The vehicle also must be equipped with a bicycle safety flag attached to the rear, extending at least 5 feet above ground. The flag must be triangular, at least 30 square inches and shall be “day-glow” in color.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.