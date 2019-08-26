Each week, members of the North Platte Police Department will answer questions submitted by Telegraph readers. This week’s question is answered by Police Chief Daniel Hudson. Send questions for consideration to https://bit.ly/33YQ8wK or call 308-535-4715.
Question: Do good cops police bad cops, hopefully getting them out of the department, or do bad cops shut down good cops that otherwise would have reported a bad cop’s sketchy activities?
Answer: This is a great question! YES, cops police their own, if you look at the majority of law enforcement corruption incidents, it has been fellow police officers that have reported the incidents to their respective organizations.
I think it is important to have an understanding of corruption vs. misconduct vs. not liking an officer’s response. I would define corruption as an individual officer or organizational culture that promotes illegal activity. Some of those illegal activities may be stealing, taking bribes and a culture that promotes or accepts excessive force, or selective enforcement based on a protected class of people.
I would define misconduct as when an officer violates a particular departmental policy such as failing to go to court, failing to take a report when required, failing to comply with a lawful order of a supervisor and being involved in an off-duty incident that would fall into conduct unbecoming an officer.
The most common public complaint we get is that a community member did not like the response of the officer or the outcome of the officer’s investigations. Just because the individual calling the police does not like the outcome or the officer’s explanation of his or her handling of the call, does not mean the officer committed misconduct.
The Hollywood entertainment industry has painted law enforcement as having systemic corruption issues where cops cover up and lie for each other. I will tell you that happens in movies but rarely in real life. There have been and will continue to be incidents of corruption and major misconduct, but when those incidents happen and the rank and file officers discover it, they will almost always go to management to report the incident. Police officers are very protective of their profession; they hate it when individuals do things that discredit or put their profession in a negative light. Officers have a very difficult job to do; they do not want to work with and will not tolerate someone who makes their job more difficult or doesn’t respect their profession.