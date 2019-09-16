Each week, members of the North Platte Police Department will answer questions submitted by Telegraph readers. This week’s question is answered by Police Chief Daniel Hudson. Send questions for consideration to https://bit.ly/33YQ8wK or call 308-535-4715.
Q: Being a new police chief in this great community gives us hope and new ideas! So my question is: How do you plan on making sure your police officers are ready for different cultures? Exactly what training do they receive for cultural sensitivities? Not everyone is a upper-class white male. What is your plan to make sure everyone is treated equally?
A: Another great question. First, I want to agree with you, we do live in a great community, and i am honored to be the chief of the North Platte Police Department. As for diversity, there are many that will say diversity weakens our community, I am here to tell you that diversity actually strengthens our communities; living and working in a community that is culturally diverse and inclusive is a positive.
I know that a common narrative today is, “I was pulled over because I’m … (insert protected class here). I can assure you that racial profiling of any kind is not tolerated at the NPPD. The following is taken directly from the NPPD Policy Manual: “Racial profiling is a practice that presents a great danger to the fundamental principles of a democratic society. It is abhorrent and cannot be tolerated. Motorists, or others, who have been stopped by the police for no reason other than the color of their skin, or their apparent nationality or ethnicity are the victims of discriminatory practices. No member of the North Platte Police shall engage in racial profiling. Racial profiling shall not be used to justify the detention of an individual or to conduct a motor vehicle stop ...” The NPPD reports all allegations of racial profiling to the Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice.
I feel that today’s law enforcement, in general, are doing a pretty good job of providing sensitivity training to our officers. The training that our officers receive goes much further than just cultural. There are a lot of things that make us different; there is race, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identification, age, disabilities and many more. Our officers receive extensive training in the academy on a variety of diversity, sensitivity and ethical decision making. Then throughout their careers, they receive constant updates, participate in webinars and attend various conferences where diversity is always a topic. For example the senior staff of the NPPD is attending a conference next week and one of the topics is, “Navigating the Changing Waters of Gender Identity and Sexual Orientation in the Workplace.”
I would also like the public to know that the NPPD is constantly working to recruit and attract diversified applicants to become members of our organization. We have several officers who attend college career fairs and other professional job fairs as part of our recruitment efforts. These officers understand and appreciate the need for diversity within our ranks. In a perfect world, the diversity in our ranks would directly mirror the diversity of the North Platte community, unfortunately we have not seen the diversified applicant pool that we would like, but we are not giving up. The NPPD currently has one bilingual employee who speaks Spanish.
I am fond of telling our people that every person they come in contact with, whether a victim or suspect, is the single most important person to someone else. They are a mother, father, husband, wife, partner, son or a daughter. My expectation is that we treat each person with the respect and dignity they deserve. The men and women of the North Platte Police Department know and understand the organization’s expectations as it relates to how we treat all members of our community.
