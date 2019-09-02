Each week, members of the North Platte Police Department will answer questions submitted by Telegraph readers. This week’s question is answered by Police Officer Beth Kerr. Send questions for consideration to https://bit.ly/33YQ8wK or call 308-535-4715.
Question: What is the law associated with cellphoness and driving. I continually see persons driving toward me, next to me, behind me, on their cellphones either texting or talking. I thought there was laws that now prohibit this but some drivers seem to flaunt it. Is it a problem of proof once you pull them over to accuse them of it or is it a secondary offense meaning something else must be a reason to pull the person over and address both with a citation?
Answer: Texting and driving is a secondary offense. The driver must commit some other offense before there is probable cause to pull the vehicle over. After probable cause is established, such as crossing the center line, then that person can be pulled over and cited for both crossing the center line and texting.
The state law can be found online at https://nebraskalegislature.gov/laws/statutes.php?statute=60-6,179.01.